(Video) Lacazette and Cedric fight during Arsenal training session

Granting fans never-before-permitted access behind-the-scenes, Arsenal have teamed up with digital giants Amazon for an exclusive ‘All or Nothing’ documentary.

During one of the popular documentary’s most recent episodes, there is a scene during one of the Gunners’ training sessions where striker Alexandre Lacazette and full-back Cedric clash, resulting in one of the players putting his hands around his teammate’s throat.

After losing out on the ball, Lacazette was visibly annoyed and kicked out, walking past Cedric, words were obviously exchanged which sparked a physical altercation.

