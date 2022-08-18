(Video) Stadium steward brutally fights with Birmingham City fan

Birmingham FC
Birmingham picked up a decent 1-1 draw at home against Watford earlier this month.

However, some unsavoury scenes followed after the full-time whistle after sections of home fans were spotted kicking off at the stadium’s stewards.

In a shocking video, one fan and steward were filmed having a full-blown fight.

Check out the shocking footage below.

