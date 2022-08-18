(Video) Two Arsenal stars joke over swapping shirts with Man United icon

Allowing fans access behind-the-scenes, Arsenal have teamed up with digital giants Amazon for an exclusive ‘All or Nothing’ documentary.

In one of the documentary’s latest episodes, Gunners’ goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was captured winding Bukayo Saka up after he bagged Cristiano Ronaldo’s shirt after the two team’s played each other at the Emirates last season.

Even though both Ramsdale and Saka are stars in their own right, their reaction to Ronaldo’s shirt really does serve as a reminder of just how much of a footballing icon Man United’s number seven is.

Pictures courtesy of Amazon Prime