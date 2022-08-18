While discussing West Ham transfer window for The West Ham Way podcast, insider ExWHUemployee says West Ham are eyeing Lens captain Seko Fofana.

The 27-year-old who plays as a midfielder is seen as a possible replacement for Tomas Soucek, whose future is still up in the air as he enters final year of his contract.

“There’s also potentially a guy from Lens, although they’re not keen to sell him because they’ve already expressed that.

“But it’s Seko Fofana, who has emerged as a potential target as well. Although that one I think is lower down on the list.” – said Ex.

Fofana started his career in England with Man City before joining Fulham on loan. He spent four seasons in Italy with Udinese before joining Lens.

Moyes is keen on bringing another midfielder despite signing Flynn Downes from Swansea City.