West Ham’s summer signing Flynn Downes admits he wanted to stay at Swansea for a longer period.

The 23-year-old spent only one season with Swansea before joining West Ham for a £12m reported fee and admits he felt in love with his former club.

He told the Evening Standard: “It was the total opposite to what I’d expected. What a lovely place. The people were lovely, the club were so good.

“I loved it down there and, I’ll be honest, I wanted to stay. I’d gone from a year at Ipswich where I hated it to literally loving it, so I was all for staying. Then I came back for pre-season and from there I kind of knew I wasn’t going to…”

But Downes admits a move to West Ham would be another step forward for his career and opted to do it when the offer came.

“Don’t get me wrong, it’s my dream to play here but it’s my career and I’ve got to do what’s best for me.

“If I came here and didn’t think it suited then I wouldn’t have come.” – finished Downes.