Arsenal identify key position as priority before end of summer transfer window

Despite already spending upwards of £100m on five new players this summer, Arsenal’s transfer business may not be done just yet.

Having already secured the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City, Fabio Vieira from Porto, Matt Turner from MLS side New England Revolution and young full-back Marquinhos from Sao Paulo, according to recent reports, there is still one more position the Gunners are keen to reinforce.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claims Mikel Arteta is eager to bring in a new wide-attacker.

However, considering there are just two weeks left in this summer’s transfer window, targets may be hard to come by, and the Londoners are determined not to sign just any player for the sake of it. The 14-time FA Cup winners will only open the chequebook again if the right attacker, capable of improving the team, becomes available.

As things stand, the Gunners’ wide-attacking options largely consist of young and inexperienced wingers.

Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli are some of the Premier League’s youngest first-team regulars, and even though record signing Nicolas Pepe remains on their books, the Ivory Coast international, who has been a major disappointment since his £72m move from Lille three years ago, is rumoured to be wanted by Ligue 1 side Nice (RMC Sport).

Judging by their current options, it would be fair to assume that Arteta and director Edu Gaspar will only pursue a new wide-attacker if Pepe’s proposed transfer out of the Emirates is finalised.