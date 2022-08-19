Arteta provides positive update on Saka’s contract situation

Mikel Arteta has provided an update on Bukayo Saka’s contract situation during his press conference today.

Saka is the apple of Arsenal fans’ eyes as the 20-year-old is tipped to go straight to the top of the game and being an Arsenal boy, Gunners fans expect that rise to be at the Emirates.

The winger has been at the club since joining their youth set-up back in 2008 and made his senior debut in 2018.

The Englishman’s short career in the Premier League has already seen him make 99 appearances and has contributed 19 goals and 17 assists within those matches.

Aside from being a superb player, the young man has shown to be a stellar human being as well, which has been highlighted further thanks to the All or Nothing: Arsenal series.

Arsenal fans and manager Mikel Arteta will want the 20-year-old around the Emirates for a long time and the Gunners boss gave an update on the winger’s contract situation during a press conference today.

Speaking to the media, Arteta stated about Saka’s contract situation via Fabrizio Romano: “I’m very confident that we and Bukayo’s camp are all aligned – now it’s about putting that on a piece of paper”.

“It’s like that to get done because I don’t want players to be distracted in the season. But those things take time”.