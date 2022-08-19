Aston Villa won’t panic buy new defender after Diego Carlos injury

Aston Villa will not panic buy a new defender after new signing Diego Carlos picked up a serious injury during the Birmingham club’s win over Everton.

Villa fans would have been rightly excited when their club signed the centre-back from Sevilla this summer but the 29-year-old received a big blow last weekend.

The Brazilian ruptured his Achilles tendon in Aston Villa’s 2-1 win over Everton and it has since been confirmed that the defender will be out for up to six months.

Speaking during his press conference today ahead of a match with Crystal Palace, Villa boss Steven Gerrard says there is “no urgent need” to sign a centre-back following the injury to Carlos.

What did Gerrard say about Aston Villa signing a new defender?

Gerrard said about the centre-back situation via Sky Sports: “It’s a blow to lose a player of his importance,

“We’ll be patient and give him the support he needs from a medical point of view. It’s important he stays in the group as he has a part to play.

“It’s something we’re analysing now. We’re having talks behind the scenes to decide what we do.

“There’s not an urgent need – we have three fully fit centre-half ready to go. Kourtney Hause is back in full training and there are some youngsters coming through.”

The Aston Villa boss does not rule out signing another centre-back and it is likely that they will bring in another man if the deal is right. Three centre-backs is not enough for six months so a short-term deal would benefit Villa until Carlos returns and is ready to play.

The former Rangers boss could also put faith in his youth players but with pressure on Gerrard’s shoulders following the club’s summer spending, it seems unlikely that the Villa boss will opt for that in the short term.