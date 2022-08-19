Following a really impressive season while out on loan with Crystal Palace last time out, Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher looked to be on course to form part of Thomas Tuchel’s first team this term.

However, the Blues have played two Premier League matches but Gallagher has featured for just a handful of minutes, and even though the midfielder was adamant he wanted to fight for his place at Stamford Bridge this season, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge believes the 22-year-old could still leave on loan.

Speaking on Sky Sports News ‘The Transfer Centre’ show, Bridge, when discussing what the next couple of weeks could have in store for Gallagher, said: “Conor Gallagher said to me on their pre-season tour of Orlando ‘this is the season, no more loans for me’.

“[…] But he hasn’t played many minutes yet for Chelsea, came on near the end against Everton. He won’t want that. He’s desperate to show himself.

“I understand that he doesn’t want another loan move. I get that, but if he were to stay on the bench for the next few weeks, we’re going to say this many times, for many players, it’s World Cup year, it’s in November, you haven’t got that long.

“I just get that feeling that will there be a worry there from Conor Gallagher if he [Thomas Tuchel] brings another midfielder in.

“We know aswell that half the Premier League or at least eight clubs I’d say would be very interested in taking him on a last-minute loan.”

? “This is the season, no more loans for me.” Despite Conor Gallagher telling @MichaelBridge_ that he wants to stay and fight for his place at Chelsea this season. It remains a possibility that he could leave on loan this window. pic.twitter.com/rwYkaEQRmX — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 11, 2022

Since joining Chelsea’s youth academy all the way back in 2008, Gallagher has worked incredibly hard to get where he is today.

Forced to go out on loan several times, not only has the midfielder’s hard work paid off in the form of being considered the future of the Blues’ midfield, but the 22-year-old is also in contention for making Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad later this year.

Since making his professional debut for Charlton, Gallagher, who has three years left on his deal at Stamford Bridge, has gone on to feature in 118 senior matches, across all competitions, directly contributing to 34 goals along the way.