Barcelona’s stance on structure of Aubameyang’s potential move to Chelsea reported

Barcelona are not interested in player swap deals.

The La Liga giants, who have been very active in signing their own players during this summer’s transfer window, could see an important first-team player depart.

The 26-time La Liga winners have a striker that has caught the eye of Todd Boehly’s Chelsea.

Despite having previous connections to fierce-rivals Arsenal, Chelsea are interested in bringing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back to the Premier League in a deal that has the potential to send shock waves throughout both sides of London.

Understandably keen to fill the void Romelu Lukaku left once he re-joined Inter Milan on loan at the start of the season, manager Thomas Tuchel obviously feels Aubameyang has the right attributes to contribute to the Blues’ starting 11.

MORE: Man United set to launch eye-watering £85m bid for exciting attacker

However, working a deal out will be far from straightforward, and considering there are less than two weeks left in the window, Aubameyang’s proposed move to Stamford Bridge could even go down to the wire.

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who has reported that Barcelona officials are set to meet with their number 17 later on Friday and have the intention to resolve the unsettled striker’s future.

Barcelona and Pierre Aubameyang’s camp will meet tonight. Direct talk to discuss Chelsea deal and so how to proceed after personal terms agreed yesterday night. ?? #CFC Barça ask for cash instead of Marcos Alonso included in this deal as they have to register Koundé. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2022

Interestingly, although Chelsea have a player on their books that takes the fancy of their European rivals, the Blues are unlikely to be able to use full-back, Marcos Alonso, as a makeweight in any offer to lure Aubameyang the other way.

Where do you see Aubameyang playing after the window closes? – Let us know in the comments.