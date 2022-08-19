Brighton star speaks to Fulham over move after Nottingham Forest deal stalls

The future of Brighton’s Neal Maupay is up in the air as a number of clubs remain interested in the striker. 

The Frenchman was left out of Graham Potter’s squad for Saturday’s home draw with Newcastle with the Brighton boss stating when asked about his striker’s absence that he was ‘considering things’ regarding his future.

That quote came amid the belief that the 26-year-old was bound for Nottingham Forest but his move to join Steve Cooper’s side has stalled, reports the Daily Mail.

Maupay is still likely to move as he is out of contract with the Seagulls next summer and a number of clubs want to sign the striker.

Where will Neal Maupay play this season?
One club that have spoken to Brighton about a deal for Maupay is Fulham, who are rivalled by Everton and Italian club Salernitana states the Daily Mail.

A deal for the 26-year-old will cost any interested party £15m, reports the Mail, but whether the Cottagers interest turns into an official offer, remains to be seen.

Nottingham Forest cannot be ruled out of the race either as they have been the main club linked to the Frenchman this summer. It is uncertain what is stalling Forest’s deal but should that get resolved, the City Ground is the Frenchman’s most likely destination.

