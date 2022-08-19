Chelsea eye stunning move for widely-criticised Man United star in swap deal

Sometimes you can just see that a club isn’t the right fit for a player, and Harry Maguire just hasn’t worked out for Man United since his move from Leicester.

His lack of pace is a huge problem for a team that can’t press effectively and doesn’t offer enough protection in front of the back four, while he’s often left on the ball with nobody making space and it just highlights his shortcomings as a player.

If United could get rid of him then it would solve the constant issue of having to include him in the team due to his status, but it was always hard to see anybody being willing to take him on.

That is until now, as it’s reported that Chelsea are looking at bringing him in:

EXCL: Chelsea eye a SHOCK swoop for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire https://t.co/Xu2i9Vq5Hl pic.twitter.com/0SteUTrlc3 — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) August 19, 2022

In fairness, Thomas Tuchel has built an effective system that allows Thiago Silva to shine without his lack of pace being exposed on a consistent basis, so there may be some thinking that he would thrive at the centre of a back three in a team that plays more like a cohesive unit.

This potential transfer would also be a swap deal with Christian Pulisic moving in the other direction, so it might actually suit United because there won’t be a transfer fee that can be used to highlight how much they lost on the initial fee they paid for Maguire.

Pulisic would also give them a boost in a position of need, but it appears that Chelsea are still pushing for Wesley Fofana, so this has to be their backup option rather than Tuchel’s biggest wish.