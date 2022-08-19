Chelsea handed boost in pursuit of 21-year-old as Frank Lampard refuses to rule out transfer

Everton are in the process of preparing for a hugely important Premier League clash against newly-promoted side Nottingham Forest.

The Toffees, led by manager Frank Lampard, have suffered an abysmal start to the new 2022-23 season.

Losing both of their opening two games, including an opening weekend one-nil defeat to Chelsea, Lampard knows that the pressure is on for him to turn his side’s fortunes around.

However, worryingly for the Toffees’ loyal fanbase, young winger Anthony Gordon has been linked with a late switch to Thomas Tuchel’s Blues.

Chelsea are discussing internally of new proposal for Anthony Gordon as opening bid worth £40m has been rejected by Everton today. ?? #CFC Chelsea could try to include players in the deal as Frank Lampard wanted more than one CFC player this summer. pic.twitter.com/ntszwCnmBU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2022

Although a deal has yet to be confirmed, with two weeks still remaining in the summer transfer window, there is still time for Gordon to make a surprise switch to Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, when asked if Everton’s need for a new striker is as important as keeping hold of Gordon, Lampard, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo, said: “We need both.”

“You can’t ask me to assure anything, it’ll be naive of me to assure anything. I can’t assure I’ll be here by the end of the window.”

Since forcing his way into the Toffees’ senior first-team, Gordon, who has three years left on his deal at Goodison Park, has gone on to feature in 62 matches, directly contributing to 12 goals along the way.