Chelsea are targeting Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as a stop-gap before pursuing Christopher Nkunku next summer.

Chelsea’s hunt for an attacker this summer continues after losing Timo Werner, who returned to RB Leipzig in search of regular football.

Romelu Lukaku also left the club, meaning Thomas Tuchel is left short of options in attack.

One man they are targeting this summer to bolster their forward line is Barcelona striker Aubameyang, according to the Telegraph.

The Gabonese striker only joined Barcelona in January, but he could be returning to the Premier League sooner than expected.

However, the report claims that Aubameyang is only a stop-gap signing before they search for a long-term solution.

Next summer, Chelsea will reportedly pursue Leipzig forward Nkunku who is unlikely to be available during the current transfer window.

Nkunku primarily operates as a wide player but has sometimes been utilised in a central role for the German club.

The 24-year-old will undoubtedly add a goal threat to Chelsea’s side, having scored 35 goals in all competitions last season, and finding the net three times in as many games so far this campaign.