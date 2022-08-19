Done deal: Chelsea announce the signing of 19-year-old talent

Chelsea have officially announced the signing of Inter Milan midfielder Cesare Casadei.

Chelsea have had a busy transfer window so far, bringing in Marc Cucurella, Kalidou Koulibaly, Raheem Sterling, Carney Chukwuemeka, and Gabriel Slonina, as well as multiple academy prospects.

After Todd Boehly recently took over the club, the American businessman pledged to drastically improve the playing squad, and he didn’t break his promise.

Now, Chelsea have officially announced their latest summer signing, bringing in Inter Milan midfielder Casadei on a six-year deal. If you don’t know too much about the youngster, then check out the video below for some in-depth insight.



The initial plan for Casadei is to link up with Chelsea’s under 21 side, where he will join a host of new recruits. The likes of Omari Hutchinson and Zak Sturge have recently been brought in, as Chelsea plan ahead for the future.

Casadei managed 16 goals in 38 appearances for the Inter Milan youth sides last season, drawing comparisons to Chelsea legend Frank Lampard due to his goalscoring ability.

If Casadei can become even half the player Lampard was, Chelsea have made a smart signing.