Borussia Dortmund have chosen not to pursue Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo this summer despite reports.

Ronaldo has been heavily linked with a move away from Manchester United this summer, but a lack of interested parties, possibly due to his wage demands or his age, has meant he’s still plying his trade at Old Trafford.

A recent report from journalist Ben Jacobs suggested that Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes had been attempting to pursue a move for Ronaldo to German club Dortmund.

However, according to BILD, Dortmund have no interest in signing Ronaldo this summer.

As it stands, Ronaldo will still be a Manchester United player come the end of the transfer window, and Erik ten Hag will have to find a way to get the best out of the Portuguese star.

Ronaldo still managed to score a significant amount of goals last season despite Manchester United’s poor performances, but there were question marks surrounding his ability to press and work for the team.

Ten Hag is known for his high-tempo game, but at the end of the day, having a player who can score the number of goals Ronaldo does will always be valuable to the team.