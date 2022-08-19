Erik Ten Hag doubles down on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Man United future

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has once again spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future.

The Portuguese superstar, along with his United teammates, has endured a tough start to the season.

Not only did the Red Devils suffer a Premier League opening weekend 2-1 defeat against Graham Potter’s Brighton and Hove Albion, but their second fixture against Brentford, which looks favourable on paper, ended in disaster.

Thumped four-nil by Thomas Frank’s Bees, ten Hag became the first United manager since John Chapman back in the 1920s to suffer two defeats in his first two competitive games.

Already out of the Champions League following their failure to qualify last season, ten Hag is facing a massive task to keep the supporters on side and restore the club back to its former glory.

MORE: Fabrizio Romano provides huge update on Man United’s pursuit of Casemiro

However, even though he will go down as a legend of the club, one player who has been a thorn in the Dutch tactician’s side has been Ronaldo.

Rumoured to want out in favour of moving to a club that will play in the prestigious Champions League, although the 37-year-old has yet to seal a move, speculation has not died down.

Addressing the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s future, ten Hag, who spoke to reporters on Friday, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano, said: “I repeat the same – Cristiano is in our plans. That is what I can say.

“I don’t know why he is the focus. It was the team performance and the whole team attitude, including Ronaldo”