Erik Ten Hag sends message to Man United fans planning protest

Manchester United are expecting large fan protests.

The Red Devils, led by new manager Erik ten Hag, are in the process of preparing for a huge Premier League match against arch-rivals Liverpool.

The mouth-watering clash, which is scheduled to take place on Monday night, will be played at Old Trafford and is set to be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

However, following huge fan discontent at the club’s owners, the Glazer family, protests are being organised with information being distributed on social media.

Even though the 20-time league winners look to be splashing the cash on new summer signings, including Real Madrid defensive midfielder Casemiro, who, according to Fabrizio Romano, is on the verge of being officially unveiled, the fanbase’s unhappiness is showing no signs of letting up.

Speaking about the possible protests outside Old Trafford next week, ten Hag, who spoke to reporters on Friday, as quoted by MEN, said: “I can only say the owners want to win and the fans, we want them behind the club,” Ten Hag said. “And I can understand sometimes but I am not that long in the club to see all the backgrounds. We have to fight together and be unified.”

