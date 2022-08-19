Fabrizio Romano provides huge update on Man United’s pursuit of Casemiro

Manchester United appear to be on the verge of signing Real Madrid defensive midfielder Casemiro.

The Red Devils were previously linked with moves for Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong and Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot, however, after both proposed deals stalled, Casemiro emerged as a top contender to make a surprise switch to Old Trafford.

Following United’s interest, which has been extensively reported, Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti, who spoke to reporters on Friday, as quoted by Marca, said: “I spoke with him this morning. He wants to try a new challenge, a new opportunity.

“The club understands him for what he has done and for the person he is. There are negotiations, nothing is official, but his will to get out of it is clear. If there is an agreement, we have resources to replace it.”

Now, the latest in the rapidly developing saga comes from leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

MORE: Man United handed boost as Real Madrid target Newcastle star as Casemiro replacement

Updating fans on Twitter, Romano has reported that Real Madrid’s number 14 has already informed his teammates that he has ‘accepted Man United’s bid’.

Casemiro has communicated also to Real Madrid teammates that he has accepted Man United bid – already saying goodbye to all of them. ???? #RealMadrid Casemiro and his camp are waiting for clubs to complete the agreement then he will travel to England. No chance for LFC game. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2022

In the process of bidding farewell to the Santiago Bernabeu, Casemiro, expected to conclude a transfer for up to €70m, is likely to arrive in the Premier League as one of the sport’s most decorated players.

Having lifted 18 major trophies during his time with Real Madrid, including a monumental five Champions Leagues, the Brazil international’s impending arrival should rightfully spark waves of excitement among the United faithful.