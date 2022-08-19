Fabrizio Romano provides positive update on Chelsea’s move for Aubameyang

Chelsea have moved one step closer to signing Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after positive talks were held on Wednesday between the London club and the former Arsenal player. 

“Very positive” is what Fabrizio Romano was told when asking about the talks and the transfer journalist has also stated that personal terms won’t be an issue for the deal, with Chelsea and Aubameyang’s camp on the same page about the forward’s contract.

With everything good on the player’s side of the deal, that will now allow Chelsea to focus on reaching an agreement with Barcelona for the 33-year-old.

The Catalan club want €30m to part ways with Aubameyang but Chelsea considered that fee too high and will look to negotiate it down to a lower figure.

Should this deal go through, Aubameyang will reunite with his former coach, Thomas Tuchel, at Stamford Bridge. The pair worked together during their time at Borussia Dortmund and the German coach still has a good relationship with the 33-year-old.

It is uncertain how this move would work for Chelsea as the former Arsenal star has shown an evident decline over the last few years. The Gabon international is a proven Premier League forward, however, and his 68 goals in England’s top division should not be overlooked.

Should Tuchel bring out the best in Aubameyang, Chelsea will be getting a great forward, and the next few days will reveal if the move is set to materialise.

