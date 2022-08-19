French club set their sights on Manchester United forward

French club Nice have set their sights on Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo for a potential loan deal.

When Erik ten Hag arrived at Manchester United this summer, the Dutch manager had to make a decision on a host of young talent at the club, deciding whether they should continue their development elsewhere.

The likes of Diallo, Ethan Laird, and James Garner all spent time out on loan last season, and the former could be on his way out the door on another temporary deal.

According to Football Insider, Nice are considering making a move to sign Diallo on a season-long loan.

Diallo signed for Manchester United back in 2021, for a fee of £37.2m, but has failed to cement a regular place in the first team.

The report claims Ten Hag is happy to allow Diallo to leave on loan this summer, as he doesn’t see him as part of his immediate plans.

The tricky winger undoubtedly has plenty of talent, but he still has a lot to learn if he wants to play regular football in the Premier League.