“Hasn’t got a clue” – Sinclair blasts West Ham ace after ECL win v Viborg

West Ham stormed to a 3-1 victory against Viborg in Thursday night’s Europa League Conference playoff, but the result didn’t come without its critics.

New signing Gianluca Scamacca opened his Hammers’ account with a 23rd-minute goal before Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio added the side’s second and third.

However, with around 20 minutes to go, Viborg managed to pull one back and former player Trevor Sinclair has put the blame on full-back Vladimir Coufal.

The Czech Republic international was played out of position and forced to provide cover on the opposite flank for the suspended Aaron Creswell.

Taking to Twitter following Coufal’s poor positioning which led to Jakob Bonde Jensen’s goal, Sinclair wrote: “Coufal hasn’t got a clue where the goalscorer is!! Can’t let the attacker see your number.”