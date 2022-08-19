“Here we go” – Man United set to sign five-time Champions League winner

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United fans have received Fabrizio Romano’s trademark “here we go” treatment following Casemiro’s proposed switch to Old Trafford.

The 30-year-old Real Madrid defensive midfielder is now set to join Erik ten Hag in Manchester on a potential four-year contract in a deal worth up to €70m (£60m).

Casemiro, who reportedly bid farewell to his Los Blancos teammates earlier on Friday, now appears to be heading to the English Premier League in search of a new challenge.

MORE: Journalist reports how much Casemiro will earn at Man United

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea handed boost in pursuit of 21-year-old as Frank Lampard refuses to rule out transfer
Manchester United transfer target skips training after formal offer submitted
Erik Ten Hag doubles down on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Man United future

Having never experienced England’s top flight, the Madrid star, who has won five Champions League trophies, will automatically become one of, if not, the Premier League’s, most decorated player.

Fans will be drooling at the prospect of seeing the Brazil international turn out in red. Not only have United struggled to find a good midfield balance, but with the club desperately lacking quality defensive options, Casemiro’s impending arrival will only offer good things to ten Hag.

More Stories Casemiro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.