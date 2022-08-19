“Here we go” – Man United set to sign five-time Champions League winner

Manchester United fans have received Fabrizio Romano’s trademark “here we go” treatment following Casemiro’s proposed switch to Old Trafford.

The 30-year-old Real Madrid defensive midfielder is now set to join Erik ten Hag in Manchester on a potential four-year contract in a deal worth up to €70m (£60m).

Casemiro to Man United, here we go! Real Madrid accepted all details of the bid, clubs preparing contracts right now. €60m fixed fee, €10m add-ons ???? #MUFC Casemiro has full agreement on four year deal, option until 2027. Medical and then visa to be sorted during weekend. pic.twitter.com/tiuAdkCR81 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2022

Casemiro, who reportedly bid farewell to his Los Blancos teammates earlier on Friday, now appears to be heading to the English Premier League in search of a new challenge.

Having never experienced England’s top flight, the Madrid star, who has won five Champions League trophies, will automatically become one of, if not, the Premier League’s, most decorated player.

Fans will be drooling at the prospect of seeing the Brazil international turn out in red. Not only have United struggled to find a good midfield balance, but with the club desperately lacking quality defensive options, Casemiro’s impending arrival will only offer good things to ten Hag.