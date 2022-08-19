Inter Milan are targeting Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah after a recommendation from Romelu Lukaku.

With the new signings of Marc Cucurella and Kalidou Koulibaly, Chalobah may struggle to find regular time at Chelsea this season. A move away from the club could be the right step in his development, and he’s now attracting interest from Italy, thanks to his former teammate.

According to the Evening Standard, Inter Milan have enquired about Chalobah regarding a potential loan deal, after Lukaku recommended the defender.

Inter and Chelsea recently dealt with each other, with young midfielder Cesare Casadei edging closer to completing his move to the London club.

Chalobah came up in conversation during the discussions, but Chelsea aren’t interested in allowing him to leave on a permanent deal.

A loan move could be smart for Chalobah, especially with the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva reaching the latter stages of their careers.

The young defender may not be ready to play regularly for Chelsea, but if he continues to develop, he could be a long-term solution in Chelsea’s defence.