Journalist reports how much Casemiro will earn at Man United

Manchester United are on the brink of signing Casemiro from Real Madrid.

Although previously linked with moves for Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong and Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot, following an impasse in both proposed deals, the Red Devils quickly turned their attention to Real Madrid’s number 14.

The saga, which is fast-paced, appears to be reaching its conclusion with leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently reporting that the talented South American has ‘accepted Man United’s bid’ and is in the process of bidding farewell to his Los Blancos teammates.

Casemiro has communicated also to Real Madrid teammates that he has accepted Man United bid – already saying goodbye to all of them. ???? #RealMadrid Casemiro and his camp are waiting for clubs to complete the agreement then he will travel to England. No chance for LFC game. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2022

Ahead of the impending agreement, which looks to be just a matter of time, journalist Lucas Navarrete has suggested that Casemiro will earn € 12m per year (approximately £10m) net once his switch to Old Trafford is completed.

? | Casemiro will earn €12 million/year (after taxes) with Manchester United. Four-year deal with an option to extend that contract for an additional season. Transfer worth €60 million + €10 million in bonus. — Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) August 19, 2022

The midfielder’s contract offer is also said to be over four years, with the option for a further year also included.

Casemiro, who has lifted 18 major trophies with Real Madrid, looks set to arrive in England’s top-flight, not only as one of the window’s most expensive players, but also as one of the most decorated.