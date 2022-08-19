Journalist reports how much Casemiro will earn at Man United

Manchester United are on the brink of signing Casemiro from Real Madrid.

Although previously linked with moves for Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong and Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot, following an impasse in both proposed deals, the Red Devils quickly turned their attention to Real Madrid’s number 14.

The saga, which is fast-paced, appears to be reaching its conclusion with leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently reporting that the talented South American has ‘accepted Man United’s bid’ and is in the process of bidding farewell to his Los Blancos teammates.

Ahead of the impending agreement, which looks to be just a matter of time, journalist Lucas Navarrete has suggested that Casemiro will earn € 12m per year (approximately £10m) net once his switch to Old Trafford is completed.

The midfielder’s contract offer is also said to be over four years, with the option for a further year also included.

Casemiro, who has lifted 18 major trophies with Real Madrid, looks set to arrive in England’s top-flight, not only as one of the window’s most expensive players, but also as one of the most decorated.

