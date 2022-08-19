Jurgen Klopp defends Man United’s players after comments from former Premier League star

Jurgen Klopp was not a happy man driving home on Saturday afternoon listening to talkSPORT on his car radio.

The Liverpool boss had finished work at the Reds’ AXA training ground and was on the road whilst the second half of Brentford vs Manchester United was ongoing.

Erik ten Hag’s side were defeated 4-0 by the London club with what most Man United fans would label an embarrassing performance but Klopp was not happy with the comments of former footballer Gabby Agbonlahor on the radio show regarding the Red Devils’ display.

Speaking ahead of his team’s match with United on Monday, Klopp said about his journey home:

“I watched the first half here [at Kirkby] and I drove home and coincidentally listen to talkSPORT and Gabby Agbonlahor… he lost against us 6-0 in my first year.

“I couldn’t remember him as a mentality monster on the pitch, but what he said about United in that show, I was close to calling in. I was close to calling in and telling him you forgot completely you’ve been a player!

“It was unbelievable. And if ex-players already go like this, then you can imagine how everything else is going.

“Now you just have to ask yourself how would you want to react in a situation like this and, of course, you would fight back. That’s what we expect [from Man United].”

Klopp clearly didn’t appreciate the former Aston Villa star having a go at other professionals despite their performance.

It has been a tough start for Ten Hag in his new role but at some stage, the Manchester club will bounce back.

Some United fans will appreciate the Liverpool manager’s comments but will prefer their players to defend themselves with a good performance against the Reds next Monday night.