Key hours ahead for Casemiro’s move to Man United

Today is a key day for Manchester United as they try to get a deal for Real Madrid’s Casemiro done in time for the Red Devils’ next match with Liverpool.

Man United are convinced it is only a matter of time before the midfielder arrives at the club but a medical has not been booked yet, the player’s visa has not been sorted and the Brazilian still needs to sign his contract, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Therefore, Casemiro’s presence on the Old Trafford pitch on Monday night is unlikely but the Manchester club will try to get it done in time.

More on Casemiro. Key hours ahead to get the deal done, Manchester Utd convinced it’s matter of time – could take 24/48h to undergo medical not booked yet, sort visa, sign four year deal. ?? #MUFC …this is why Casemiro’s presence vs Liverpool is still considered ‘unlikely’. pic.twitter.com/JnHdZ6Jid5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2022

Man United are set to pay Real Madrid an initial £50.7m for Casemiro with £8.5m in add-ons, reports Sky Sports. The 30-year-old has been offered a four-year deal at Old Trafford with the option of a further year.

Casemiro is greatly appreciated by Real boss Carlo Ancelotti but the Italian coach is happy to let the midfielder go if that is his wish. Los Blancos signed Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco this summer and the Frenchman is expected to start in the La Liga giants holding position for most of the season.

That has helped Man United’s move for the Brazilian which could be completed very soon but is unlikely before the Liverpool match.