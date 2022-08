Leeds could complete the signing of FC Zurich striker Willy Gnonto on Friday.

That’s according to Sport Italia, who claim the 18-year-old could complete a deal worth around £6m.

With just one year left on his deal, Leeds could secure themselves a bargain.

Despite his age, Gnonto has already appeared four times for his country, receiving plenty of plaudits from manager Roberto Mancini.

Gnonto scored ten goals in all competitions for Zurich last season.