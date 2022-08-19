Leicester City defender anticipating improved Chelsea bid

Despite being a very hard deal to conclude, Chelsea have obviously not given up on signing Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana.

The former Saint-Etienne centre-back arrived in the Premier League back in 2020.

Since then, although he suffered a brutal injury just over 12 months ago, the 21-year-old is without a doubt one of the continent’s most promising defensive talents.

In response to the defender’s limitless potential, Thomas Tuchel’s Blues are believed to have offered Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes a whopping £70m (Fabrizio Romano).

However, after turning down their domestic rivals’ opening offer, the Blues, who have already agreed to personal terms with the French defender, are now plotting an improved offer – at least that is what Fofana is expecting anyway.

Wesley Fofana has no doubts since one month: he wants Chelsea, it’s his dream move. Full agreement on personal terms has been reached days ago, now waiting for new bid ?? #CFC Fofana asked Rodgers to be left out of Southampton game, it’s confirmed – as @RobTannerLCFC reported. pic.twitter.com/9QZfatWUkV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2022

Since moving to Leicester City two years ago, Fofana, who has five years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 52 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to two goals along the way.