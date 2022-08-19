Leicester star set for new contract amid Premier League interest

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison is in talks regarding a new contract amid interest from Newcastle.

Maddison has shown over the past few years how he is one of the most talented, creative midfielders in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old has played a pivotal role in Leicester’s success, helping them qualify for European football.

Maddison will undoubtedly feel hard done by only managing one England cap in his short career so far, but unfortunately for him, he plays in a generation where Gareth Southgate has a wealth of talent to choose from.

Now, according to the Telegraph, Maddison is in talks with Leicester regarding a new contract, after they rejected multiple bids from Newcastle to sign him this summer.

If Maddison wants to become a regular in the England squad, he may have to pursue a move away from Leicester in the future, but as it stands, Newcastle aren’t considered a significant upgrade.

Without playing in Europe, Maddison may struggle to compete with the likes of Phil Foden and Mason Mount for a place in Southgate’s squad, but if he continues his fine form this season, the England manager may struggle to ignore him for much longer.