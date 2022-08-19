Leicester star set for new contract amid Premier League interest

Leicester City FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison is in talks regarding a new contract amid interest from Newcastle.

Maddison has shown over the past few years how he is one of the most talented, creative midfielders in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old has played a pivotal role in Leicester’s success, helping them qualify for European football.

Maddison will undoubtedly feel hard done by only managing one England cap in his short career so far, but unfortunately for him, he plays in a generation where Gareth Southgate has a wealth of talent to choose from.

More Stories / Latest News
Surprise club hope move for Everton star can be completed this week
Dortmund have chosen not to pursue Manchester United star
Manchester United considering a move for Napoli star

Now, according to the Telegraph, Maddison is in talks with Leicester regarding a new contract, after they rejected multiple bids from Newcastle to sign him this summer.

If Maddison wants to become a regular in the England squad, he may have to pursue a move away from Leicester in the future, but as it stands, Newcastle aren’t considered a significant upgrade.

Without playing in Europe, Maddison may struggle to compete with the likes of Phil Foden and Mason Mount for a place in Southgate’s squad, but if he continues his fine form this season, the England manager may struggle to ignore him for much longer.

More Stories James Maddison

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.