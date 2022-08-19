Ligue 1 club in contact with Man United winger but priority remains Arsenal flop

French club Nice are reportedly on the lookout for a new right-sided winger before the summer transfer window closes at the start of next month.

That’s according to a recent report from French outlet RMC Sport, who claims two Premier League attackers have caught the attention of the Ineos-owned club.

Arsenal’s record-signing Nicolas Pepe is the French side’s top priority, but avoiding putting all of their eggs in one basket, the Ligue 1 club are also believed to be keen on Manchester United’s Amad.

Following recent reports that Sir Jim Ratcliffe (CEO of Ineos) is interested in purchasing the Red Devils (The Times), Ineos sporting director Dave Brailsford took advantage of his recent trip to Manchester and spoke directly to the young winger.

Amad, 20, has been on the Red Devils’ books since he moved from Atalanta just over 18 months ago.

However, despite opening his account against AC Milan in the 2020-21 Europa League, the 20-year-old has struggled to convince United’s conveyor belt of managers that he is ready for a regular starting role.

Forced out on loan to Rangers last season, the African failed to make an impact again.

Irrespective of his disappointing development, United are not interested in selling the Ivorian but may be open to loaning him out again.

Judging by these latest reports, failure to lure Pepe away from the Emirates Stadium could see Nice up their efforts to sign Amad, even if it is on a temporary basis.