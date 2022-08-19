Liverpool urged to sign former Man City attacker

Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell has pleaded with Liverpool to consider signing Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane.

Sane, 26, joined Bayern Munich from Manchester City back in 2020.

During the German’s first two seasons in Germany’s top flight, he has gone on to score 25 goals and provide a further 28 assists in 92 matches, in all competitions.

However, even though Sane still has three years left on his deal with the Bavarians, the 26-year-old has been linked with a surprise return to the English Premier League.

One club speculated to have an interest in the Germany international is Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and speaking about what the world-class manager should do during the last couple of weeks of the summer transfer window, Campbell said: “I think there is room for Leroy Sane at Liverpool. We all know that is all about the squad these days.

“There is going to be injuries, loss of form and back-to-back league and Champions League games. You need to be able to flip your squad so everybody is fresh.

“If it was Diaz one game and Sane the next… I’m sure Liverpool fans would be happy with that.

“Many teams would love that strength in depth, let’s be honest. I think it would be a smart move to go for Sane.

“When you look at the way City are, their bench is phenomenal. It is incredible the strength in depth they have.

“You need to match that to compete with them. It is frightening. With five subs it can make a huge difference.”