Luis Suarez offers advice to Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez in the aftermath of red card

Darwin Nunez’s Anfield debut got off to a nightmare start on Monday night as the Uruguayan was sent off for headbutting Crystal Palace’s Joachim Anderson.

The act ended up costing his side two points and a former Red, who was no stranger to controversy, has stepped in to offer some advice to the new Liverpool frontman.

That, of course, is Luis Suarez; who found himself in trouble during his Anfield days for incidents involving Patrice Evra and Branislav Ivanovic.

The Uruguayan learned from his mistakes and did not find himself in trouble in Barcelona and has now told his younger countryman to do the same before it gets out of hand.

What advice did Suarez offer the new Liverpool star?

Speaking to Telemundo, Suarez stated about Nunez: ‘With what happened to him the other day, I was talking to him. He is just starting. He has to be aware that now they are going to look for him twice, or three times more, and he is in England.

‘He’s hearing this from an idiot who made mistakes and suffered for them, but falling down and getting up again made me stronger.

‘Don’t give them any more chances, it’ll only get worse.’

This is good advice from Suarez who clearly doesn’t want to see his fellow countryman go down a similar discipline path to him.

The other path the Uruguayan legend carved out for himself on the pitch is the one Nunez should be aiming for as if the 23-year-old has a career that is in any way similar to the Nacional striker’s, the Liverpool frontman has some special moments waiting for him ahead.