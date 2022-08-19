“Making progress” – Journalist says Barcelona defender could follow Casemiro to Man United

Manchester United are looking to end the summer transfer window with a flurry of new signings.

Real Madrid defensive midfielder Casemiro appears to be on the verge of being unveiled as Erik ten Hag’s first marquee signing.

Leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently gave the five-time Champions League winner his trademark ‘here we go’ treatment, suggesting that official confirmation is now just a matter of days away.

However, another La Liga player could be set to follow in Casemiro’s footsteps.

According to a recent report from the Independent’s Miguel Delaney, the Red Devils are ‘making progress’ in their efforts to sign Barcelona full-back Sergino Dest.

Am told United are making progress on Dest, toohttps://t.co/Yt69LKlvQW — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) August 19, 2022

Dest, 21, has been with Barcelona since he joined from Ajax two years ago.

Having previous experience working under ten Hag, and following a prolonged period of bad form for both Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot, it is not hard to work out why the 52-year-old Dutchman may be keen to reunite with one of his former players.

Since arriving at the Nou Camp two years ago, Dest, who has three years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 72 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to eight goals along the way.