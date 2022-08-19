Man United preparing to launch improved offer for 22-year-old winger

The transfer news for Manchester United is absolutely flooding in.

Not only are the Red Devils progressing in their offer to sign Real Madrid defensive midfielder Casemiro, but according to leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, another player the 20-time league winners are hell-bent on landing is Ajax winger Antony.

Antony, 22, has been one attacker who has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford ever since former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag took over earlier in the year.

In desperate need of some right-sided attacking talent, particularly due to Mason Greenwood’s indefinite suspension, ten Hag is understandably keen to be reunited with the Brazilian wide-attacker.

Although talks for the South American appeared to hit a bit of a roadblock, according to Romano, the Red Devils are not ready to throw the towel in, just yet.

Updating fans on his Twitter, the Italian transfer guru has recently reported that United will try to tempt the Eredivisie champions into selling before the end of the summer window next month.

Manchester United are not giving up on Antony. Ajax turned down new bid but Man Utd plan to try again – they feel Antony really wants the move. ???? #MUFC Been told it’s not sure that Antony starts on Sunday yet, still discussed internally. Gakpo, cheaper option for Man Utd. pic.twitter.com/eAkUvbRxjL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2022

Since joining Ajax from Sao Paulo back in 2020, Antony, who has three years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 82 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 46 goals along the way.