Not only are Manchester United on the verge of announcing the signing of Casemiro from Real Madrid, but according to recent reports, the Red Devils are set to launch a massive offer for Ajax winger Antony.

That’s according to a recent report from French journalist Santi Aouna, who claims Erik ten Hag is so desperate to be reunited with his former attacker that his new employers are set to launch an eye-watering €100m (£85m) bid.

?Info: Manchester United prépare une nouvelle offre pour Antony ??. Elle devrait être de 100M€ bonus compris (80M€ + 20M€) et pourrait être acceptée. ? Antony ?? veut MU.

? L’Ajax sonde des potentiels remplaçants : Ziyech ??, Justin Kluivert ??.https://t.co/IW3bjoLGCw — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) August 19, 2022

Following Mason Greenwood’s indefinite suspension from the club, ten Hag, who has inherited an unbalanced squad, is understandably eager to bring in a naturally right-sided attacker, and the player that has been continually linked with a move to Old Trafford has been Ajax’s number 11.

MORE: Journalist reports how much Casemiro will earn at Man United

Not only does the 22-year-old South American know ten Hag well following their years working together in Holland, but Antony is an incredibly exciting attacking talent.

Best known for his ability to pull off the unexpected, the Brazilian’s flair style-of-play would almost certainly see him become an instant fan favourite among the United-faithful, should he make the switch.

Whether or not Alfred Schreuder’s Eredivisie champions will accept the Red Devils’ impending blockbuster offer remains to be seen, however, one thing is for sure, with Holland’s top flight not financially blessed the same way the Premier League is, turning down €100m seems impossible to imagine.