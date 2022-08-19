Man United to go all out on attacking target after Casemiro signing

There’s no doubt that Man United need several quality signings to boost the team and potentially overhaul the culture at the squad, so the fans will be hoping that Casemiro is just the start of a frantic end to the window rather than a one-off.

They’ve had some real issues up front so far this season, Jadon Sancho is too ponderous and Marcus Rashford hasn’t excelled either, so they need some real energy and quality in the wide areas to open up the entire team.

There have been plenty of links this summer, but the rumours surrounding Cody Gakpo continue to get louder and it appears United are going to go all-out to bring in the PSV star:

Having signed Casemiro I am hearing that Manchester United are ready to go all-out for Cody Gakpo. Bid is imminent for the PSV Eindhoven forward and more on @TeleFootball — Jason Burt (@JBurtTelegraph) August 19, 2022

PSV could be in the Champions League group stages this year – they drew 2-2 with Rangers in Glasgow in the first leg of their most recent qualifier, so the deal could also be easier if Rangers can do the business in Holland and knock PSV out.

It’s also worth pointing out that United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy is now the manager of the Dutch giants so that connection could also help the deal along if there’s a willingness from all parties to get it done.

Gakpo broke through last season in Holland and there’s no doubt that this would be a step up, but they desperately need an infusion of something positive up front and he could certainly provide that.