Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool all showing an interest in Brighton star

Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool are all showing an interest in Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Caicedo has barely featured for Brighton since joining the club from Independiente del Valle. The 20-year-old spent some of last season out on loan at Belgian side Beerschot, but with Yves Bissouma leaving the club, the Ecuadorian has now appeared in both Premier League games this season.

Caicedo was fairly unheard of to the average fan when Brighton signed him in 2021, a common theme in the South Coast club’s recruitment.

Brighton often target lesser-known players with high potential for a smaller fee, allowing them to make significant profit on them in the future.

Now, according to 90min, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool are all showing an interest in Caicedo.

However, according to the report, Brighton have insisted that Caicedo will not be sold this summer, as he looks to play a key part in their season.

After the sale of Marc Cucurella to Chelsea already this summer, Brighton are under no pressure to raise funds, especially considering how well run the club is from top to bottom.