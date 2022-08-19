Manchester United considering a move for Napoli star

Manchester United are considering making a move for Napoli winger Hirving Lozano.

It’s been a difficult start to the season for Manchester United, who find themselves sat bottom of the Premier League after just two games.

The arrival of Erik ten Hag was a positive move from the club, but the Dutch tactician has struggled to get a tune out of his current crop of players.

There’s no doubt further reinforcements will be necessary, and according to Di Marzio, Manchester United are considering making a move for Napoli winger Lozano.

Lozano can play all across the front three, making him a useful versatile option if Manchester United were to bring him to Old Trafford this summer.

The Mexican international predominantly plays on the left-hand side, cutting in on his favoured right foot.

Due to the poor form of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford in recent years, signing an attacking player could be high on Ten Hag’s priority list with just a few weeks left in the transfer window.

A central midfielder could be top of their wish list, but new recruits all over the pitch could be necessary if they want to recover from their dreadful start in the Premier League.