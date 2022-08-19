Manchester United are eyeing Monaco full-back Vanderson but will face competition from Barcelona.

Vanderson only signed for Monaco at the beginning of 2022, and has gone on to make three appearances for the French club.

The 21-year-old started his career off at Gremio before making the switch to France, and he could be on his way out of Monaco less than a year before he joined the club.

That’s according to SPORT, who claim that both Manchester United and Barcelona are showing an interest in the Brazilian full-back.

As we’ve seen already this transfer window, despite their financial troubles, Barcelona are still one of the most attractive prospects in the whole of Europe.

Manchester United are quite the opposite as it stands, after missing out on the Champions League places last season, and find themselves sitting bottom of the Premier League.

Vanderson, primarily a right-back, could be a long-term solution to Manchester United’s problem in defence. Neither Aaron-Wan-Bissaka nor Diogo Dalot have impressed enough to cement a regular place in the side, so bringing in an up-and-coming defender could be a smart move.