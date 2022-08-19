Manchester United have seen an €80m bid rejected for Brazilian winger Antony with Ajax keen to keep hold of one of their star players.

After a disappointing season last campaign, and an underwhelming beginning to the new Premier League season in the last few weeks, reinforcements will be necessary for Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag finds his side sat bottom of the league after just two games, including a four-goal thumping by Brentford.

One player Manchester United targeted in the early stages of the transfer window is Ajax winger Antony, but they appeared to cool their interest due to the Dutch club’s valuation.

However, according to The Athletic, Manchester United have recently submitted an €80m bid for Antony, which was swiftly rejected by Ajax.

The Eredivisie champions have reiterated that Antony is not for sale, and it’s a surprise to see Manchester United coming back in for the 22-year-old after being rejected earlier in the summer.

On the other hand, after losing their first two games, Ten Hag appears to have demanded more signings from the club, and another attempt to bring in Antony seems to be a desperate attempt to improve the squad before the window closes.