Manchester United targeting Atletico Madrid star as Antony alternative

Manchester United are targeting Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco as an alternative to Antony this summer.

As Manchester United look to recover from one of their worst seasons since the Premier League began, they’ve been linked with a monumental amount of players during the current transfer window.

One player who has been targeted throughout the summer is Antony, but according to The Athletic, an €80m bid has recently been rejected.

There’s no doubting Antony’s talent, but with Ajax standing firm on their valuation, Manchester United have to be careful not to overpay.

Now, according to the Telegraph, Manchester United are seriously considering a move for Atletico Madrid winger Carrasco as an alternative to Antony.

According to the report, Carrasco would be available at just a fraction of what it would cost to bring Antony to the club, with the 28-year-old allowed to leave Atletico for around £25.5m.

Having alternative targets will ensure Manchester United aren’t left paying a monumental fee for a player in desperation. Ajax understand United’s position and how in need of reinforcements they are, so are happy to attempt to bleed them of every penny possible.