Manchester United transfer target Antony skipped training on Friday after the Premier League club recently submitted a bid to sign him.

Manchester United have been pursuing Antony throughout the whole summer, and it was recently confirmed by Fabrizio Romano that United had submitted an offer to sign the Ajax winger, which was rejected.

Romano claimed that Antony is keen on the move, as he looks to link up with his former manager Erik ten Hag.

Now, according to Telegraaf, Antony was missing from Ajax’s training on Friday, but it’s unclear as to the reason why.

If Antony truly wants to leave the club to join Manchester United, then there’s a chance the Brazilian may have skipped training without permission in order to push through with a move.

Ten Hag knows what Antony is capable of after managing him during his time at Ajax, and at the age of 22, he has plenty of his career ahead of him.

Not only would he be a young talent for the future, but Antony could make an immediate impact on the Manchester United squad, after impressing in the Champions League and Eredivisie.