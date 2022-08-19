Newcastle United eyeing move for Bayern star available for just £17m

Newcastle United are interested in signing Bayern Munich striker Joshua Zirkzee.

That’s according to recent reports which claim Eddie Howe’s Magpies would like to offer the young forward the chance to play in the English Premier League.

Since joining from Feyenoord, Zirkzee, 21, formed part of Bayern Munich’s illustrious youth academy.

However, despite recently being promoted to the Bavarian’s senior first team, the 21-year-old has struggled to cement a place down in Julian Naglesmann’s plans.

Expected to make way as he searches for guaranteed first-team football, this summer’s transfer window could see the Nigerian-born striker sold for a modest £17m.