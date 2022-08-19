Nottingham Forest complete 16th signing of the summer with £42.5m deal

Morgan Gibbs-White has signed for Nottingham Forest from Wolves on a five-year deal.

According to Sky Sports, the 22-year-old will cost Forest a total of £42.5m with the newly promoted club beating other Premier League sides to the midfielder’s signature.

Gibbs-White has been at Wolves since 2008 when he joined the club’s youth set-up and made his first team debut in 2017.

The Englishman had two loan spells with Swansea City and Sheffield United during that time but is now set for his first permanent move to the City Ground, where he has signed a deal until 2027.

Wolves wanted to keep the midfielder with Bruno Lage saying as much throughout the start of the season. Gibbs-White started both of the West-Midlands club’s opening games but it seems the big offer from Forest was too much to resist.

Lage stated before the club’s last match with Fulham via Alex Richards: “I want him to stay. He can be one of the top 2/3 players in the country. I believe that. I want to keep him and Wolves want to keep him. We’re doing our best. He wants to play for Wolves, it’s just about finding the best deal.”

Nottingham Forest, however, got the deal wrapped up beating the likes of Everton to the midfielder.

According to Football Insider, Everton were said to be confident of beating Forest to the signing of the Wolves star but the 22-year-old has now become Forest’s 16th signing of the summer.