Speaking for The Official Leeds United Podcast this week, Leeds striker Patrick Bamford has revealed summer signing Tyler Adams is really tough to play against in training.

The USMNT star is known for his tackling football and has already made good impressions in Thorp Arch amongst teammates.

“Ty as well has come in and it’s difficult to fill Kalvin’s role, how good Kal was, but the way Ty wins the ball back as well – he’s doing a good job so far!



“Him and Marc in midfield compliment each other nicely.

“Ty is irritating! He just appears out of nowhere and he’s full throttle.

“There was one time a few weeks ago, and I’d just taken the ball down – I think it had gone over Rasmus’ head and I was just about to shoot – and Ty had no business being there and he slid from 10 metres away!

“He is full throttle, but they’re good lads.” – finished Bamford.

The 23-year-old was signed from RB Leipzig after Kalvin Phillips’ sale to Man City and has already been pivotal piece during the start of this season for Leeds United.