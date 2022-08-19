Rarely seen Leeds player spotted in training with first-team

Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Bogusz has returned to full training following an ACL injury last season.

Bogusz has struggled to find regular game time during his short Leeds career, and a devastating injury last season certainly didn’t help that.

However, he’s now returned to full training ahead of Leeds’ game against Chelsea this weekend, as confirmed on his Instagram.

The Polish youth international stands little chance of making the Leeds squad this weekend, but it’s certainly positive signs for the midfielder.

