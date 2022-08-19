Southampton among several Premier League clubs interested in young Benfica star

Southampton are interested in Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos and are exploring a move for the forward.

The 21-year-old is said to be valued at around £25m and the Saints are willing to break their transfer record in order to sign the Portuguese star, reports talkSPORT.

That record currently stands at £20m, which is what the Saints paid Liverpool for Danny Ings, states HampshireLive.

Ramos has made a fast start to the season during his opening five games for Benfica, scoring five goals and assisting a further three, and will not want talk of a move to distract him ahead of the Portuguese club’s second leg of their Champions League play-off against Dynamo Kyiv.

According to talkSPORT, this tie means it is likely that any potential deal will have to wait until after the match and could be done during the final week of the transfer window.

Newcastle and Wolves are also said to be interested in Ramos but according to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, the deals are unlikely to materialise.

The journalist stated: “Three clubs mentioned in the Portuguese media; Newcastle, though I’m not convinced are going to see through their interest, Wolverhampton Wanderers who I know are certainly tracking the player although I don’t believe they’ve gone as far as holding talks, and Southampton who are the interesting name in the frame.

“They’ve [Southampton] spent decent money already this summer. £50m, largely on young, up-and-coming players but they want a striker in between now and the end of the window and they’re trying, I understand, to get a deal done for Gonzalo Ramos.”

The Saints seem to be in the lead for the Portuguese forward but with still some time to go in the transfer window, could one of the other English clubs make their move?