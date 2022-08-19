Staveley agrees new Newcastle United deal with Saudi Arabia PIF

Amanda Staveley played a huge role in Newcastle United’s takeover nearly 12 months ago.

The British business executive led a Saudi-backed consortium in their efforts to take over the Magpies from former owner Mike Ashley last year.

Now heavily involved with the day-to-day running of the club, The Times are reporting that Staveley and PIF have agreed to a new deal that would see her take on an ‘advisory’ role.

The aim is for her to continue overseeing the running (and future success) of the club, as opposed to taking a step back, which was originally speculated.