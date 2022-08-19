Surprise club hope move for Everton star can be completed this week

Seeing Dele Alli’s name linked with a move to Besiktas came as a surprise to many in the football community but the Turkish giants are pushing for the deal.

Many had very high hopes for the England star but the midfielder has fallen from grace in fast fashion and at just 26, it seems that nobody in the country wants the Everton star in their squads.

That has allowed Besiktas to make a move for Alli and they hope to complete a deal by the end of the week. It is understood that Everton could be willing to let Alli leave should an offer arrive but whether the Turkish club can pull off the transfer depends on how the deal is structured, reports the Daily Mail.

Besiktas would prefer to sign the Englishman on loan initially and the move took a step closer to completion on Thursday night with the two clubs actively engaged in talks, reports the Daily Mail.

Alli only joined Everton in January but has not made the desired impact at the Merseyside club.

The midfielder has made 13 appearances so far for the Toffees — only one of them from the start — totalling just 363 minutes of football.

The 26-year-old’s move away from England looks a little closer as the former Tottenham star’s career looks set to take another step backwards.